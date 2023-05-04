In Marc Thiessen’s column published in the April 27 LNP | LancasterOnline (“President Biden vulnerable in 2024, but it depends on the GOP nominee”), he laments the failings of President Joe Biden.

Thiessen states that Biden has given the United States “the worst inflation in 40 years ... the worst decline in real wages in four decades” and on and on. I’m surprised that Thiessen doesn’t blame Biden for plagues of frogs, hail and pestilence, as well.

Biden is apparently also at fault for the “worst labor shortages in American history.” Thiessen cites neither facts nor references in that claim, which is something he should have learned long ago in Composition 101. Really, how does his stuff get printed?

Reading the phrase “the worst labor shortages in American history,” one could alternately surmise that President Biden is presiding over a historically low unemployment rate — meaning that everyone who wants to work is working. There are more jobs available than there are people to fill them. Thanks, Joe.

Phil Capp

Manheim Township