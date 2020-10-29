The matchup: Incumbent President Donald Trump vs. challenger Joe Biden.

National polls have Biden out in front, in a significant lead overall and eating into Trump’s base in red states. The election is Biden’s to lose.

To win, Biden’s strategy is to stay policy- and future-focused. Be fatherly, in contrast to the brash Trump. Change the game. Throw Trump off track. The more Trump talks, the more he turns off those voters he needs to win.

To win, Trump’s approach must be to intimidate and rattle Biden to throw him off stride; hope that Biden comes off as a senile old man. Such a misstep might not cost Biden the election — but on the other hand it might. Or it might reduce the possibility of Biden having a commanding victory on election night. In this way, the election ends up in the courts, which in my view explains Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court. He is counting on a “strict originalist” to stand by him.

We will see how all this turns out.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

Columbia