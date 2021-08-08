Pontius Pilate asked “What is truth?”

Is it determined politically? (Which politician do I choose to believe?)

Is it scientific? (Is it physically demonstrable and reproducible?)

Is it socially determined? (Do my friends believe it and repeat it?)

Or is it merely what I choose to believe? (Essentially claiming I am God. “My body my choice.” There are no “inconvenient truths.” There is only what I choose to accept as true.)

So, former President Donald Trump claims the 2020 election was stolen from him. That’s a political “truth.” He can’t show the supporting facts. You choose to believe it, or not.

Gravity is a scientific truth. It can be proven by other people. And it cannot be disproved.

“I saw it on Facebook” is social truth. It’s usually repeated circularly and often. Some “expert” may be quoted, although their credentials are often also mere “social truth.”

“My body, my choice” has a corollary that says “I don’t care a bit about you.” When pro-choice people say “my body, my choice,” they choose to ignore the good of the baby. When anti-vaxxers say “my body, my choice,” they choose to ignore the health of their parents, children and grandchildren. It’s not truth at all, just pride.

Our son is a health scientist in the influenza division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He can quote overwhelming numbers favoring getting a COVID-19 vaccine. No vaccine is perfect, but the risks of not getting vaccinated are scientifically, demonstrably way, way higher than the risks of getting the vaccine. Scientific truth, and good health, overwhelmingly favor vaccination.

Maynard Shirk

Manheim Township