This is in response to all those who refuse to wear a mask in this time of COVID-19 using the statement “I am an American and I know my rights.” To you I say, “I am a Christian and I know my rights.”

I know it is my right to love my neighbor as I love myself.

I know it is my right to do unto others as I would have them do unto me.

I know it is my right to work at feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and caring for the sick.

I know these things because as a Christian I was taught to believe in these values. Yes, I was also taught the values of patriotism; however, when patriotism comes to mean that my rights as an individual outrank the rights of others in society, then rights and values have no real meaning.

It is no coincidence that this time of pandemic comes at a time of social and economic injustice. It could have come at any time in our history, so why now? Why are people who are different from those in power rising up now? Why are poor people, minorities, immigrants, LGBTQ individuals and others all insisting that we take whatever action is needed to preserve our lives and health?

For decades, Christian values were wrongly focused on two issues: abortion and sexuality. They are now being liberated to focus on all of God’s children.

John Gouveia

East Hempfield Township