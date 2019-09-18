The Sept. 11 letter “Banning guns wouldn’t work” regurgitates National Rifle Association lies and propaganda meant to misinform the public. The statement, “a government study showed that the 10-year President Bill Clinton-signed ban yielded no clear positive results,” is demonstrably false.
According to an analysis of the Mother Jones mass shooting database, the federal assault weapons ban from 1994-2004 resulted in a 25% drop in gun massacres and a 40% drop in fatalities.
Assault-style weapons have been used in 11 of the 15 most deadly mass shootings since 2014. This doesn’t include the 20 first graders who were slaughtered at Sandy Hook Elementary School by a previously banned weapon, which occurred in December 2012.
At least 234 out of the 271 people killed in gun massacres since 2014 were killed by weapons prohibited under the federal assault weapons ban. If we continue at the same pace, the 10-year period between 2014-2024 will have had 10 times as many gun mass shooting deaths as we had in the 10-year period when the ban was in effect.
The facts and simple common sense clearly demonstrate that the more we flood the market with weapons designed specifically to kill large numbers of people, the more people will be killed. The assault weapons ban worked before, and it would work again to prevent needless bloodshed.
Steve Jones
Landisville