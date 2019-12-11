Don’t continue solely blaming the National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers as the enablers for assault-style weapons wielded in mass slaughters. The shared blame also rests on lawmakers, who meekly adhere to the gun lobby’s platform, and their lockstep voters.
There have been 33 mass shootings in Donald Trump’s nearly three years as president, and all we have to show is a bump stock ban. So gun massacres continue — the shameful side of American greatness — and all that can be offered as solace and in place of amelioration is rosaries (thoughts and prayers).
By abetting the careers of assault-style weapon proponents, those voters have cast their stones against public safety. Great Britain, Australia and Japan have figured out a solution, without sacrificing freedom or, more importantly, constituent lives.
But those opposed to the assault-style ban recite the trite maxims of violent video games and mental illness as causes, assuming these issues only afflict America, and demand that police enforce existing laws (a deflected nebulous indictment).
The persisting argument against the ban entails that there are too many in circulation, they could be smuggled into the country, and it would primarily benefit those who break the law. Couldn’t that argument be underscored for keeping immigrants — many immigrants already here illegally, smuggled constantly, and illegally hired by some employers?
I urge those pro-gun supporters, finally awakened and alarmed about our intractable (Assault) Guns n’ Rosaries choreographies, to warn your Congress member: Vote to ban, or be banned after the next election.
Don Rossi
Manheim Township