Regarding the recent Iranian crisis:
I hold no grief for the assassinated Qassem Soleimani. He was as willing to kill innocent civilians as military personnel in his bloodstained career. This said, we shouldn’t be patting ourselves on the back because the threat of war with Iran seems to have receded.
Before the assassination, the Iranian government was brutally putting down mass protests in the streets because of the economic hardship of our sanctions. Now, after Soleimani’s death, the Iranian people are in the streets denouncing the U.S. Moreover, Iran’s influence with Iraq’s Shiite population has increased for standing up to “The Great Satan.’’
And now that Iran has decided to quit the 2015 nuclear deal after the administration tore it up, we will face in the not too distant future the stark choice of either an Iran with the bomb or bombing Iran.
Incoherence and gut reactions as foreign policy — with outbursts of “wag the dog” machismo — on the part of a president are unbelievably dangerous. It only takes one miscalculation to put us at war with a suspicious regime like Iran — or North Korea, for that matter. If this happens it will not be this president or his family who suffer a loss; it will be the families of our armed forces who may face an empty chair at their next gathering because a son, daughter, husband or wife didn’t come home.
The ripple effects of the assassination have not ceased, and it’s very likely we will see more Iranian retaliation in the future.
Stephen L. Patrick
Rapho Township