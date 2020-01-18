After the horrors they committed, prominent Nazis were tried for their crimes, resulting in death sentences, as well as prison terms and acquittals. When Congress found out that the CIA in the 1960s had plotted to assassinate Cuba’s president, Fidel Castro, and other Latin American leaders, it deemed such extrajudicial killings incompatible with our identity as promoter of democracy and the rule of law.
Since 9/11, the extrajudicial killings of terrorist leaders have become bipartisan policy initiated by President George W. Bush, expanded under President Barack Obama and continued by President Donald Trump.
However, the targeted killing of the military leader of an established nation-state is very different from killing leaders of terrorist organizations. What is the immediate result of the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani? Anti-American sentiment in Iran and Iraq is inflamed, and the elected government of Iraq has asked us to leave. Iran is abandoning all restraint in seeking nuclear weapons and needs to satisfy the fury of its grieving citizens.
A little over a century ago, the assassination of a crown prince catapulted the world into World War I. Let’s hope that cooler heads will prevail and that the killing of a military leader will not prompt a major 21st century war with unknown horrors.
Twenty years after the end of World War II, West Germany was an economically thriving democracy and a reliable U.S. (and Israel) ally. Twenty years after the U.S. invasion, Iraq remains unstable both politically and economically. What’s to say an occupied Iran would be any more stable?
Nina Menke
Manheim Township