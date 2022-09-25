Many people believe that human life is worth saving, and that human life begins in the womb at conception. Unless these beliefs are addressed, there will always be significant opposition to abortion at any stage of fetal development.

Many of those who defend abortion rights are very careful not to specifically describe what occurs during an abortion procedure, which is typically the ending of a life that has a heartbeat and brain activity (which begins as early as the fifth week after conception). In not indicating what happens during an abortion, they do not address the main concern of abortion opponents.

In my view, discussing the pros and cons of abortion without discussing whether a fetus is a human life is like discussing the pros and cons of slavery without addressing the humanity of the enslaved.

We can either assert that human life has value and should be protected (in the womb or out) or assert that human life is a meaningless chemical reaction and has no moral value (in the womb or out), but we can’t draw lines saying that this life has value and that one doesn’t and be logically consistent.

Daniel Hollinger

Elizabethtown