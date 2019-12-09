For individuals with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, learning of available services in their community is very important. Accessing those services leads to a higher quality of life. The Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act, endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, would provide resources to better help these patients and their families as they struggle with the day-to-day trials of dementia.
Recently, we met with staff from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office. We extended our thanks for his support of the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act, as well as the Palliative Care and Hospice Education Training Act. Both acts had recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. We also discussed with Outreach Manager Eric Reath the impact that caring for people living with Alzheimer’s has on Pennsylvania and our nation. We asked that Smucker co-sponsor the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act.
As advocates, we have witnessed and felt the effects of dealing with Alzheimer’s on both individuals and their families. We thank Smucker for supporting the 400,000 Pennsylvanians living with this disease or related dementia and their caregivers. We also thank the congressman for being a member of the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease.
Please ask Smucker to co-sponsor the Improving HOPE Act. Let’s give HOPE to everyone in this fight to end Alzheimer’s.
LuAnn Fellenbaum Goldfus
Alzheimer’s ambassador
John Goldfus
Alzheimer’s congressional team member