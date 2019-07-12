An open letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Route 222:
Please expedite the Route 222 bridge work around Ephrata (begin working overtime), particularly when work begins in the northbound lanes.
The backups are daily and massive and have been the scenes of accidents, including a fatality. The backups most likely will be even worse when work starts on the northbound lanes. Many vehicles will attempt to bypass the project by using Route 272, creating a bottleneck through Brownstown.
Route 222 traditionally seems to be one of the busiest roads, with lanes routinely closed for long periods of time. Over the years, lanes have been closed for months on end for bridge work, then concrete surface repair/replacement, then Superpave treatments, then more bridge work, etc.
A more deliberate and efficient approach would increase safety and be greatly appreciated by a multitude of drivers and residents.
Dave Noyes
West Earl Township