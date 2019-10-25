It was a terrible idea for HACC to cut its mental health counseling program (“Mental health service nixed,” Oct. 18). A lot of students at HACC hold down jobs or have families to take care of, and it might not always be viable for them to have to go to yet another location for therapy. If the counselors at HACC want to continue to provide help, they should be allowed to. Possibly they could do a sliding-fee scale for services if the budget is HACC’s concern.
Quality mental health care is hard to find, and mental health issues in general are still highly stigmatized. It takes a brave person to step up and ask for help, and for HACC to turn its back on its students — and to tell the counselors who want to help those who are suffering to stop helping them — is unfathomable.
Ross Kaiser
East Petersburg