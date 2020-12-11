It has now been more than a month since the presidential election, and we know who won both the majority vote and the Electoral College vote in Pennsylvania.

Our votes have been certified, and the U.S. attorney general said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome.

So why is it that certain people refuse to believe it is so? I am speaking about the 64 Republican members of the Pennsylvania Legislature who seemingly do not see it that way. And they’re led by none other than our own state Rep. Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the House, and Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff.

It seems to me that the people of the 100th House District that Cutler represents should be asking him what is going on. Don’t their votes count, no matter who they voted for? In the past, I have heard our representatives in both Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., speak out about Lancaster County values.

What kind of values are you displaying, Rep. Cutler, by seemingly not respecting the voters just because your man lost?

Many Republicans have been screaming fraud from the top down since Election Day, and there is no proof of widespread fraud. By going against the voters of your district and all of Pennsylvania, it seems to me it just shows a prejudicial side of you and your fellow legislators.

Tell me it isn’t so.

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township