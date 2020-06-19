The June 17 letter to the editor “Why is outrage not equal?” asked this question: “Why do we seemingly only have mass news coverage and demonstrations when a black person is killed by a white person?”

I think the question should have been, “Why do we only have mass news coverage and demonstrations when a black person is killed by a law enforcement officer?” The impetus of the Black Lives Matter movement was police brutality against people of color. That such brutality occurs is inarguable.

As an aside, in 1921, one of the largest massacres of black people in history occurred in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ninety-nine years later, within a couple weeks of that anniversary, the divider in chief — who called Black Lives Matter protesters “thugs” — planned a rally in Tulsa. Plus, in this age of COVID-19, the attendees were told they were not required to wear masks or observe social distancing. How insensitive and uncaring of the people can someone be?

Jack Blevins

Columbia