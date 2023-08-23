I do not understand how the good people of Russia can let Russian President Vladimir Putin slaughter the people of Ukraine, including children.

And I do not understand how the Chinese government can align itself with Putin, who is so evil and so vile. Putin bombs schools, hospitals, apartment buildings and churches in Ukraine, killing and injuring so many people.

I do not understand how Putin can use his military to blockade Ukrainian ships that are carrying grain to starving people.

The only solution is get God involved. Matthew 7:7 states, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find.” Well, I am praying for justice. I believe.

I am just a little old grandmother. But if we all ask for God’s help — and mean it — justice will be served.

I am also so proud of Lancaster County and those here who are helping the people of Ukraine.

Ruthie Bailey

East Lampeter Township