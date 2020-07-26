I started my career as a physics teacher in a school district on Long Island, New York. I spent my first year coughing and sneezing. My coughs and colds would subside and return every two to three weeks. All of my first-year teacher friends shared my experience.

Colds are caused by common coronaviruses that spread like a forest fire in schools. You may not catch one kind of virus, but another one will be waiting for you. By the end of the year I had been infected by most of the local viral strains and the frequency with which I suffered colds diminished. Ask any teacher you know and you will hear the same story.

Betsy DeVos, the current U.S. secretary of education, was interviewed recently about her demands that every school should open fully. She was asked repeatedly whether she could guarantee the safety of students and school staff from novel coronavirus infection, and refused to answer the question — instead repeating her demands that schools must open.

The decision as to whether schools can safely reopen needs to made by educational and medical professionals, not political hacks. DeVos did not attend a public school and likely never entered one before her appointment by President Donald Trump. She has a bachelor’s degree in business economics and absolutely no education experience.

Young, old, black, white, all lives matter — but not to self-serving politicians.

John Manzella

Lancaster Township