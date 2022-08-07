An important election is looming in early November. It is a solemn duty for eligible voters to choose and vote for candidates they think will represent their views.

However, in Pennsylvania, this is often not the case. Here, legislative leaders and committee chairs have the power to block legislation from getting a hearing or even to block a bill from going to the floor and getting an up-and-down vote.

It behooves all voters to query the candidates to see where they stand on the issue. Some other states have rules that automatically advance bills to a floor vote. The Pennsylvania Legislature needs to move into the 21st century.

Term limits might not be a bad idea, either.

Bob Bruhn

Lititz