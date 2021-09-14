Regarding the “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election that some Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate are intent on conducting:

Really?

I am ashamed of the Republican Party in my state! As I understand it, some leaders are taking cues from how Arizona has handled its 2020 election investigation, and they seemingly want to spend taxpayers’ money to put on a similar show.

Apparently, these leaders are not satisfied that dozens of court cases about voter fraud across the United States were thrown out due to lack of evidence, including in Pennsylvania.

The United States and Pennsylvania constitutions have defined the election procedures, and they were carried out successfully, culminating with then-Vice President Mike Pence ratifying the Electoral College tally on Jan. 7 and declaring Joe Biden the winner of the election over Donald Trump. Pence had no choice. It was a formality, and he did his job.

My representative in Congress, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, joined other Republicans in objected to the Electoral College certification. In my view, that alone is an obstruction of the U.S. Constitution and should be considered a crime.

It will be evident that this “forensic investigation” in Pennsylvania is just a sham — and we as taxpayers will pay the bill!

Donald Mast

New Holland