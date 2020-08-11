Upon opening my July 6 LNP | LancasterOnline, I was surprised to see there was a front-page article published regarding Washington Boro (“Bushels to baskets”).

Being a former resident and having both worked and played basketball in the tomato barn/indoor basketball court at the center of the article, I thought “How great is this?” So I devoured every word, eagerly anticipating what fascinating piece of information would soon be revealed about tomatoes and basketball.

Upon completion, it immediately occurred to me that I had to share this information with my older brother, now residing in Dallas, Texas. I knew he would also be interested in this fascinating story.

When I started reading it to him, there were immediate interruptions to discuss, or recall, a particular event. Memories of fellow players streamed back into our conversation, and comments about facets of the building soon became so real.

It is now important to share that my older brother has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has decided not to seek treatment. Consequently, each hour and day is extremely valuable as he approaches a challenging time in his life. That is why this article was so meaningful as we reminisced.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

We shared this article for over an hour. During that time there was wonderful conversation and, ultimately, total distraction from the issues that will confront my brother going forward.

The time we spent together was so enjoyable that it’s impossible to adequately share, or justly convey, how meaningful it was for us both. So the best I can do is say “thank you,” and express my total appreciation for publishing this article.

Donald Sherick

Manheim Township