In my view, the Sept. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article about Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino’s attendance at the Pennsylvania Election Summit was an unfair and inadequately veiled effort to frame the commissioner as an election denier (“D’Agostino at election denier talk”).

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, there have been continual charges and countercharges between those who believe the results were completely accurate and those who allege widespread fraud.

The summit brought together one side — Donald Trump-supporting election critics — who sought to publicize their case at the same venue where the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference, an annual meeting of Republicans from around the state, would open the following day.

Why would D’Agostino want to hear the critics? Perhaps because he is chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, the body responsible for ensuring election integrity — a key fact that the LNP | LancasterOnline reporter knew but failed to mention. Is it not reasonable that the official in charge of elections might listen to critics, to see if they have any solid evidence for their claims or suggestions for improving the integrity of vote counts?

That was not the only omission of a relevant fact. In a Feb. 6 story (“Withholding the proof”), the same reporter wrote that the Lancaster County Board of Elections, with D’Agostino at its head, had previously concluded that some claims of voting fraud by Audit the Vote PA were unfounded and that others were impossible to respond to without some provision of evidence. Those are hardly the actions of an election denier.

From its own reporting, LNP | LancasterOnline should know that D’Agostino is not an election denier. Nonetheless, it chose to publish a story that seemed to suggest otherwise on the front page of the Sunday newspaper.

In an era when our community would benefit from healing political divisions, LNP | LancasterOnline has chosen to inflame them by vilifying a responsible public official.

John Derr

East Lampeter Township