This is regarding the article “It’s a laughing matter” by Noah Bierman of the Los Angeles Times, which appeared on Page A11 of the July 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. The article is about Vice President Kamala Harris’ unbecoming cackle and I’m not entirely clear on the author’s point, but I believe it’s one of two ludicrous options.

The first is that he is so distraught that anyone dare criticize a woman, let alone a woman who isn’t white. I happen to be a woman, and I am sick and tired of women or people of color and their cheerleaders acting as if any criticism directed toward them is strictly due to their gender or race.

Maybe, just maybe, Harris’ cackle is being mocked because it is deserving of mockery — not because of misogyny or racism or any other excuse she or her supporters want to offer.

The second possibility is that people should stop picking on that poor woman about something so trivial. OK, then how about some real criticism? I believe Harris is embarrassing, out of her depth, unprofessional, lacking in knowledge of anything going on around her, ill-prepared for inevitable questions, eminently unlikable and perpetually hiding behind misogyny and racism as lame excuses for anything negative said about her.

The bottom line is that if you are a woman or person of color and think you are able to run the country and can do the job just as well as a man, then grow a thicker skin, be prepared to take criticism equally and stop whining about how unfair it is to say anything negative about you or your actions because of your race or gender. You can’t have it both ways.

Jennifer Wolny

Warwick Township