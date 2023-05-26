Accolades to LNP | LancasterOnline and reporter Dan Nephin for the excellent May 6 article “Ressler moving to new venture.”

It describes so well the critical role that Kevin Ressler has played as president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County. It gives helpful examples of the critical role he has played in key initiatives and programs. Partnerships he has cultivated and support he has received from the High Foundation, The Steinman Foundation and the Lancaster Partnership of Learning Equity are noteworthy.

The new job that Ressler will begin in June with The Alliance for Health Equity in Coatesville appears to be a “near seamless’’ transition from his work with United Way.

This bodes well for his new leadership role at The Alliance for Health Equity, with the goals of improving access to health care, fostering racial equity, supporting education and creating economic opportunities.

It’s good to know that Kevin and his wife, Melissa, plan to continue living in Lancaster, and that their two daughters can remain at their much-loved King Elementary School.

Glen A. Roth

Manheim Township