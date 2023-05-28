I want to take a minute to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for its thoughtful treatment of an important contemporary issue in the May 20 article “ ‘Reclaiming’ the Bible.”

Laura Knowles’ article could have easily been a vapid report about how a “local girl makes good” and releases an album. But I applaud the reporter for going much further than that and presenting issues raised by Liz Fulmer and her album about an alternative way to interpret the Bible in relationship to LGBTQ+ people and the larger issue of how to use and interpret the messages individual readers “find” in Scripture.

The article did not shy away from summarizing Fulmer’s legitimate, if controversial, point. It treated her and her view, shared by a growing minority, with respect — even if it is not currently a popular perspective within Christianity.

I, too, believe that God loves all people, including those in the LGBTQ+ community, who, if they are worthy of the love of God, are certainly worthy coreligionists and human beings. This reasonable interpretation is at least as valid as the majoritarian traditional views on other sexual orientations and identities. I thank the reporter and LNP | LancasterOnline for the exacting detail and ample respect given to this alternative view, which people of faith need to further discuss and consider. Thank you for prompting thought and discussion, rather than going for a simple feel-good story.

Peter Covington

Lancaster Township