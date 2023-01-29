I was glad to see this headline in the Jan. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline: “Drivers push back on delayed penalties.” This is about local and state bureaucrats not executing policy correctly and then making things worse! It’s also about hapless county officials passing the buck and finger-pointing at each other instead of serving the people!

Many drivers get ticketed for a motor vehicle violation at some point in their lives. For the record, mine was at 17 years of age. Usually, the cost of the violation is understood to be a fine and points on our record. Is there absolutely no time limitation on implementing a penalty such as driver’s license suspensions?

Public safety is certainly not enhanced by a driver’s license suspension for a 10-year-old violation! I hope the county authorities and state Legislature get on this — and quickly. My position: If the public has the right to a speedy trial, then we insist on a speedy implementation of penalties.

What’s the point of suspending someone’s driver’s license 10 years after the fact?

Dominic “Nick” Castaldi

Mount Joy