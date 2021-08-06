The article “Lancaster County now at ‘substantial’ level of COVID-19 transmission: CDC,” which appeared on the LNP | LancasterOnline website on Aug. 3, is not transparent, in my view.

The article is great at including the information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the article is omitting the facts as to how many people who already received a COVID-19 vaccine were reinfected, versus the people who did not get the vaccine.

By omitting these facts, I believe that one could only assume that the truth is being hidden!

The public needs to be informed of all the known facts relating to this pandemic.

Colleen Jacobsen

East Hempfield Township