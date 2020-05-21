"Garage Barrage" was a nicely written and illustrated article in the May 14 LNP | LancasterOnline, with useful tips about cleaning out a garage.

But I think the section on old chemicals should have indicated clearly that the place to take unwanted household chemicals and hazardous waste is the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority facility on Harrisburg Pike.

Before recommending a website to find a location for safe household chemical disposal, the article quoted an expert recommending to “trash” expired chemicals, and “toss” old fertilizer. I think the interviewee, the writer and the editor all could have been a little more more careful and helpful on that point.

Rebecca Thatcher Murcia

Akron