I was delightfully surprised after reading the great article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble on the rebirth of the former Bowman Technical School and Ezra F. Bowman’s Sons Jewelry building on the corner of Duke and Chestnut streets (“Preserving times past,” Sunday, June 25).

My own clock got turned back to autumn of 1972, when I arrived in Lancaster to begin my training in watch repair. It lasted almost three years, during which time I came to know and love Lancaster. Each time I return to visit Lancaster and the friends who still live there, I make a point of going past that corner to see what has evolved. And now I’m waiting to see the results of this fine project.

My own love of clocks and watches led me to the country where horology was a major industry — France, where I lived and worked for 18 years. Returning to the U.S. in 2002, I set up a watch and clock repair shop in Westchester County, New York, in the picturesque town of Larchmont. We work on many fine French clocks and Swiss watches.

One of my Bowman Tech classmates was Brent Miller, who became a friend and who obviously passed on his own love of fine timekeepers to his son Ryan.

I’ll never forget lining up on Duke Street, waiting to go up the staircase and begin those days of work and learning. Congratulations to all Lancaster County residents on the news that the shop on Duke and Chestnut will come alive again!

Walter Kerschbaum

Larchmont, New York