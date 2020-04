I’m responding to the April 4 article in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Fulton Financial CEO receives 7.3% raise”) about that CEO getting a substantial raise in salary and numerous perks in retirement pay.

Was this really necessary writing during times like this, with thousands of people losing jobs and waiting in food lines? Great job, LNP | LancasterOnline — another punch in the gut.

Frank Voynar

Willow Street