A December 2019 article in LNP | LancasterOnline noted Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace’s stance on the public art planned for Ewell Plaza: “The decision to employ R&R has been made, Sorace said. If the firm attempts to recycle a design used elsewhere, ‘it is on us,’ she said.”

Well, this is about to come to fruition — at the cost of $1.5 million.

Rhode Island Intermodal Station in Warwick, Rhode Island, designed by Miami-based R&R studios, is nearly identical to “The New Lancaster Rainbow.”

The Lancaster Parking Authority is about to vote to spend money from its emergency and maintenance fund on this installation. It was originally budgeted at $600,000. The cost is now more than double that. We are appalled.

The aesthetics of this colored tubular facade are debatable, but we ask: How this will improve the environment and experience of being in Ewell Plaza? Will we have fewer Code Orange air days? How many environmental benefits could we accomplish with this $1.5 million? Lancaster has long had “Tree City USA” status. Why did the Lancaster Park Authority and Public Art Advisory Board seemingly not consider green living art?

As someone said on the Chestnut Hill Facebook page, “It’s time to pull the plug on this project.” The Christian Street Garage looks fine the way it was built.

Moirajeanne FitzGerald

Lancaster

Co-signers: former City of Lancaster Mayor Art Morris, Suzy Hoover, April Koppenhaver, Jean Weglarz, Eileen Gregg, Linda Weidman, George Mummert and Paula Jackson.