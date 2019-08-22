Armstrong Flooring just reported a net income of $14.7 million in second-quarter profits (“Armstrong Flooring reports higher profits, lower sales,” Aug. 7 brief).
What I want to know is why are Armstrong Flooring union employees locked out of the facility on Dillerville Road? As I understand it, contract negotiations were ongoing. The employees were willing to work under the old contract until the issues were resolved yet they were locked out on short notice.
What upsets me is that there has been little real news coverage about this situation. Why are the issues relating to working men and women always treated as an afterthought?
These employees did not strike — they were locked out by a company that appears to be doing quite well. This situation is a microcosm of how labor issues are treated in this country. This needs to stop.
Thomas Hassler
Lancaster