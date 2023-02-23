We hear that Congress is sending billions of dollars to Ukraine. That’s hogwash, although, for reasons I do not understand, the George W. Bush administration sent planeloads of cash to Iraq early in that war, which began in 2003.

The Ukrainian people don’t want our money. They want the materials necessary to defend their country. The billions of dollars Congress is allocating will essentially never leave the United States. Most of that money will land in the pockets of arms manufacturers and their employees right here in the United States. They stand to do quite well.

You can bet that the lobbyists for the merchants of death will work to string out this war “as long as necessary.”

J. Phillip Eisemann

Lititz