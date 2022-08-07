Why I believe that arming teachers is not a good solution to school violence:

1. It’s likely that most teachers are unfamiliar with guns.

2. Teachers have other important job responsibilities and likely would not practice enough gun skills to become good enough to skillfully handle guns in a high-anxiety crisis situation.

3. Perpetrators can take guns away from teachers who hesitate to use them, especially if the perpetrator is larger and stronger than the teacher. The perpetrator then has additional guns to use.

4. Shots from a teacher’s gun can ricochet in classrooms and kill students and other teachers.

5. Friendly fire can occur in situations with under-trained teachers.

6. When trained law enforcement members arrive on the scene, it could be more confusing for them to determine who the active shooter is if multiple people have guns at the school.

7. Safekeeping of teachers’ firearms at schools could be very problematic. The risk of firearms winding up in the hands of troubled students could lead to tragedy.

In spite of the very tragic school violence in Uvalde, Texas, I believe that it is much safer to continue to let trained members of law enforcement protect our schools.

Priscilla DeJessa

East Drumore Township