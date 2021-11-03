What can we take from the Oct. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Heroes and myth”)? Statistics abound regarding unsafe situations in which someone with a concealed carry gun intervenes during a life-or-death skirmish. I always look with a jaundiced eye at such numbers, especially coming from such a seemingly biased source.

The consequences of firing are enormous, and the law is not always on the side of that person. Legally carrying a firearm in no way protects that person from what comes after the shooting of that firearm in almost any situation.

The editorial states: “In 2018, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, ‘for every justifiable homicide with a gun, there were 34 gun homicides, 82 gun suicides, and two unintentional gun deaths.’ ” One has nothing to do with the other, in my view; having more guns in the hands of the public in no way influences homicides or suicides. Take away cars, and we would also have no highway accidents.

There are no wrong conclusions to be drawn regarding the armed citizen at Park City Center. He was there, he was armed (legally) and he very likely stopped a bad situation from escalating. I submit there were probably several others in the mall also carrying concealed weapons, yet gunfire did not break out in other areas of the mall.

Let’s not downplay that occurrence. As many statistics that can be raised against this happening, just as many inferences can be made of the awareness that the criminal knows there can be an armed citizen to thwart his or her actions. It can be a deterrent, if allowed to be so.

Michael Baley

Mount Joy