While I believe that the recent shooting at Park City Center is clearly yet another reason for gun law reform, I applaud the fact that an armed citizen with a legally permitted concealed carry weapon was willing to put himself in harm’s way to save others.

I was disappointed to read the LNP | LancasterOnline editorial board’s opinion stating, “We shouldn’t expect civilians to take on this kind of burden” (“Heroes and myth,” Oct. 27).

I don’t disagree that the published data shows that the carrying of personal firearms by law-abiding citizens does not result in the reduction of violent crimes. I do believe, however, that this legally armed Samaritan’s actions saved the lives of all the individuals involved, and perhaps others, who, by happenstance, were in the area.

I understand that the discharge of firearms is always fraught with danger, but the decision of this citizen to protect others should not be criticized after the fact.

David Wood

Manheim Township