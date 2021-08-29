There are thousands of people — current and former politicians, policymakers, military leaders, State Department personnel, ambassadors and even former U.S. presidents — who are now sitting at home in their comfortable chairs, thinking to themselves, “Thank God I never had to make the decision that President Joe Biden just made to withdraw from what I view as that infected boil on the world called Afghanistan.”

First, I believe we never should have been there for starters, and that’s on President George W. Bush.

Second, I believe President Barack Obama should have withdrawn the U.S. presence the day after Osama bin Laden was killed — even though Obama probably would have been strongly criticized by Republicans.

Finally, President Donald Trump, in my view, just didn’t have the guts to do what he said he was going to do, because he is a coward.

What puzzles me is that people living over there, especially U.S. citizens, didn’t get out sooner. They had to know things were going to go badly.

As far as citizens of Afghanistan, including the women, why did you seemingly not fight? I can tell you that if someone wants to take over my country, I’m going to fight to the death, which I might have to after the 2024 election.

The thing that makes me really angry is that all of the aforementioned folks sitting comfortably at home can’t get enough knives in Biden’s back. I do believe that, in years to come, Biden’s decision will go down as very successful.

Bob Daecher

Lititz