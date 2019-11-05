I responded to a survey from Congressman Lloyd Smucker by voting in support of the impeachment inquiry. Smucker explained his opposition “on the basis of orchestrated, partisan, anonymous hearsay.”
Statements by President Donald Trump, a transcript of the July 25 call, testimony by State Department officials, and text messages support the whistleblower’s account, thus debunking a hearsay claim.
Smucker and the Republicans state repeatedly “no collusion” occurred in the 2016 election, implying its gravity. Trump has essentially admitted to colluding with Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, which is now perfectly acceptable to Smucker.
The president abused his power by conditioning congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine upon the undertaking of politically motivated investigations. One was to exculpate the Russians from responsibility for interference in the 2016 election, so as to not taint Trump’s win, the other for opposition research on Joe Biden.
Next, Smucker takes umbrage with the inquiry process, stating that a full House vote was required to launch the inquiry, although none is constitutionally required. The depositions are being conducted in private to prevent coordination of witness testimony. Committee members from both parties may attend and ask questions. Smucker argues process because the facts are so damning.
For Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the most important question to answer is how she would view this fact pattern if the president were a Democrat. Smucker should do the same. He swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, not a loyalty oath to Trump. At some point, Smucker will have to defend his position to his grandchildren. Good luck.
Susan Robertson
Manheim Township