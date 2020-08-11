The day after the 2016 election, when all of us were in a state of shock, a co-worker announced she had voted for Donald Trump. “I know he is an idiot, but I didn’t like Hillary,” I remember her saying.

In the 3 1/2 years since that day, Trump has proven the assessment of my Republican friend to be correct. Two things in particular led me to the conclusion that worse than an idiot, Trump is a psychopath. (Webster’s Dictionary defines a psychopath as “a person having an egocentric and antisocial personality marked by a lack of remorse for one’s actions, an absence of empathy for others, and often criminal tendencies.”)

In reference to his loyal base, Trump said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and not lose any voters. He callously mocked a reporter with a disability. And these are only two of hundreds of cruel remarks and lies uttered by someone who somehow was elected as president.

In numerous letters to the editor, others have written of all the reasons Trump is unfit for the high office he occupies. The damage he is doing at home and abroad mounts daily. My hope is that the electorate is wide-awake now. Make sure you are registered to vote. Is your ID current? Where is your polling place? What about a mail-in ballot? Get involved. Do it for America!

Mary Anne Hicks

Warwick Township