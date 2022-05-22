We live in momentous times. In the present moment, we are visited by the dreaded Fates of Greek tragedy. The stage is set by history; the outcome will be determined by our willingness to create a new age.

I believe that, centuries from now, the war in Ukraine will be remembered as the pivotal point at which humanity chose to coexist. If it is not remembered as such, humanity will have chosen not to exist. If we choose rightly, memorials to democracy’s triumph will stand at a Babyn Yar Peace Plaza in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Epochs are named retroactively, their passing understood only afterward. But we do know what must be given up to receive the blessing of preservation. To prepare the path to the future, we must surrender past idols — specifically, absolute national sovereignty and the right of unilateral war — that are so deeply embedded in our consciousness that they are self-justifying and self-perpetuating.

Ukraine is a proving ground for modern warfare. Much to the gasping horror of the world, war is demonstrating its incapacity for good and penchant for unlimited violence. Its social function no longer exists. By the force of incontrovertible images, war’s promises are proven to be empty, its victories delusional.

Vladimir Putin, bare-chested on horseback, has become the icon of warfare’s hideous obsolescence. War is not politics by other means, but madness.

The future of the world’s security lies in diplomacy and international democracy, not wanton destruction of civilization.

What’s happening in Ukraine is war gone berserk. Massive devastation, no justification. With blessing, would the Fates induce a death rattle for war’s demise?

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown