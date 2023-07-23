What is socialism? I was taught that it is a system in which the government is allowed to dictate policy. We are still a democracy. At least, I thought so. How can such a small percentage of the population allow this to happen? Are we going to just stand by and watch our nation maybe turn communist?

The current administration is not a democracy. I am told what we can say and how to say it. We allow children to be surgically altered. We may be headed toward a system like the one in Canada, where older residents have difficulty accessing medical and home health care. I am only naming a few. These socialistic policies have proven not to work.

Two examples are Cuba and Venezuela. Cuba is now communist and Venezuela essentially has a dictator. Of course, we are told things will become better.

So far, we have not seen a lot of intelligent edicts. Is this where we are headed?

Christine Whiting

West Hempfield Township