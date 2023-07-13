Driving around central Pennsylvania in a plug-in hybrid vehicle, I ponder many things as our environment gets hotter and more smoke-filled:

— We live in one of the most beautiful, greenest, farm-productive, rich areas.

— But we continue to spew carbon dioxide out of our gas engines, even when we are parked, so that we can stay cool and make our phone calls.

— We mow our 1- to 3-acre lawns out of habit, when we don’t really need to. At the very least, we could skip part of it.

— Are we thinking of the air that kids and others will breathe?

— Are we thinking of others and our planet?

Many of us are privileged and live in air-conditioned houses and have access to great food. But are we doing our part, buying hybrid or electric cars (lawn mowers and power tools, also) and shutting off engines and air-conditioning when they are not necessary?

Mary Ann Linde

East Earl Township