“The basic question is this: Given human nature, are any of us really capable of change? The mistakes other people make are usually patently obvious. Our own are tougher to recognize. ... Our path through life reflects a fundamental truth about who we are now and who we’ve been since birth. ... We do what we do because we’ve always done it that way, even when the outcome is bad … perhaps especially when the outcome is bad” (Sue Grafton in 2004’s “R is for Ricochet”).

Reject President Donald Trump’s reelection. He will never change — he cannot. His whole life seemingly tells us who he is: a con man, liar, fearmonger, hatemonger, narcissist, racist, misogynist, cheater and an incompetent leader. Trump’s actions, in my view, show no respect for laws, humanity or our country. Yet some still believe everything he says.

Some Christians quote the Bible to support Trump. Reread that book. Christians talk about the sanctity of life, but Trump knew about the deadly coronavirus and lied while 200,000 U.S. citizens died. He said, “It is what it is.” In my view, Trump does not reflect Christianity; he has a dark heart and soul. He worships money and power, but isn’t capable of handling either.

As a registered Republican and Christian, I am disheartened that leaders have allowed this impeached corrupter of our country, laws and moral compass to continue to hold the highest office. No matter your party affiliation, please search your soul and cast your vote with thoughtfulness. Remember, no one knows your vote. It’s private.

Mary Lefever

West Lampeter Township