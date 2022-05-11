Who precipitated the current iteration of “Make America Great Again”? How is making America great again related to the oath sworn by our elected legislators to “support and defend the Constitution,” to “bear true faith and allegiance to the same,” and to “well and faithfully discharge the duties” of their office?

Some legislators, including Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Perry, Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows ignore — apparently with impunity — properly issued congressional subpoenas. How are these politicians making America great?

Further, dozens of individuals closely associated with former President Donald Trump have been convicted of crimes, including felonies, but had their sentences reduced or have been “pardoned” by the twice-impeached former president — almost certainly, in my view, in order to buy their silence or to cultivate their unquestioning loyalty.

Remarkably, some individuals who I view as insurrectionist traitors have been labeled “patriots” by their legislative enablers. And many politicians knowingly disseminate blatant lies in an effort to stockpile the dark money used by them to support their disingenuous and self-serving election and reelection campaigns. Are these individuals making America great?

What qualities and attributes of a country make it great? How are these qualities and attributes measured objectively? And how can Americans who want to make America a better country best approach this important process? One cannot claim that a country is great without identifying and documenting what constitutes a country’s greatness.

Therefore, when someone suggests that we must make America great again, we should remind them that when you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there.

William Cowden

Lititz