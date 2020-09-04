Professional sports in this country are a multibillion-dollar enterprise that provides jobs, directly and indirectly, to a tiny percentage of our population.

It’s a form of entertainment — no more, no less — an enjoyable but not vital activity.

The Roman Empire had its gladiatorial games, which were intended to keep the people’s minds occupied. That concept lives on.

Would our economy collapse if the Boston Celtics or the New Orleans Saints never played another game? Do we really need our circuses? I don’t think so.

Jon Hurst

Penn Township