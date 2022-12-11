If you are a parent who objects to the availability of certain literature in the public school library where your child attends school, I hope you have also eliminated the opportunity for your child to obtain that very same literature from your home computer and your child’s own smartphone. If not, then I believe that your efforts are only performative. The irony is that, in the digital age, every piece of literature ever published is always available to those with an interest in obtaining it.

Teresa Bair

Upper Leacock Township