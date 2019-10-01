I may be blind in one eye, and deaf in one ear, but I can still see and hear what’s being said about our president.
Could the Democrats be communist and want to overthrow our government and way of life? If the Democrats think outlawing U.S. citizens’ guns will stop crime, they can’t be thinking, as usual. Any sane person knows criminals love restrictive gun laws — ask yourself why.
Suggestion: Any politician who wants to run for an elected office must have a universal background check — mandatory — and if there are signs of being anti-American, sorry.
Why don’t the politicians ask the criminals what they would do to prevent criminals from getting guns and what could be done to stop the crimes with illegal guns?
Let’s hope President Donald Trump keeps draining the swamp and completes the wall at our southern border.
If the Democrats want to give up their Second Amendment rights, could they possibly sign an agreement with the government stating that?
Those people who want to outlaw guns in the United States must remember they are taking away the rights of their children and grandchildren, who I’m sure will not be very happy when they grow up.
You must remember they are not your guns or your gun rights to vote away.
Ask yourself, what is a criminal? It’s a person who takes things that he or she doesn’t have a right to take.
Roy E. Snyder
New Providence