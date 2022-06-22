Are all police backed by MAGA? [letter] Jun 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA crowd are big on “Backing the Blue” — except, apparently, when it comes to the U.S. Capitol Police.Can someone please explain that to me? Thanks, I’ll wait. Phil CappManheim Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Blue Lives Matter Back The Blue Police Officers Donald Trump Capitol Police Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.