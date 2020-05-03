After a rough start, the lockdown phase has been reasonably effective. We’ve flattened the curve, hospitals are not overwhelmed, and the numbers are looking better. On the other hand, there are, as yet, no cures or vaccines. This is going to persist. In the meantime, people are out of work and suffering. What is to be done? People cannot be shut out of their livelihoods while we patiently await a miracle from the pharmaceutical industry.

The only way to thread this needle is with rational methods, clearly explained: Wash hands, keep social distance, be careful what you touch, wear a mask in confined spaces or when proximity is unavoidable. People will follow these onerous procedures over the long haul — if they are clearly explained and justified.

Arbitrary rules undermine this effort because if some rules are seen as irrational, they will contaminate the sensible ones. Resistance will grow and we will be back to pandemic.

For example: Masks make sense indoors or on a crowded street. Wearing a mask alone in the woods is ludicrous. Walking alone on a beach or attending a church service in a car is perfectly safe.

Businesses that can meet clearly defined, sensible criteria should be allowed to open as soon as they are able.

Reopening is going to be a long dance between government and citizens. Citizens are going to act as they see fit. If government officials are clear and rational, citizens are more likely to coordinate their efforts and do the right thing.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster