“ ‘Candid’ talks yield little progress” states the headline of the article by Bloomberg News about the United States’ meeting with China that was published in the June 19 LNP | LancasterOnline.

As the world’s greatest military power, we went to tell China to stop competing with us in the Pacific sphere. The fact that the United States depends on China to supply most of our needs for consumer and industrial products should give us pause.

Former President Donald Trump decimated our diplomatic corps, so there is almost no one left to make breakthrough suggestions, such as, “Hey, China, instead of threats, why don’t we agree mutually not to start a war, and to find ways to work together to reduce conflicts, wherever they occur. Resolve the Taiwan issue without belligerent threats, in accordance with our official ‘One China’ policy.”

By approaching Russia with similar ideas, we could stop the destructive, proxy Ukraine conflict and help realign the European Union toward cooperation with Russia, its natural economic partner, by removing the NATO threat and allowing Ukraine to become neutral.

Naive nonsense, you say? The masses of the world’s people want peace and security and a higher quality of life than exists today. So let’s make a sincere effort to act for the betterment of everyone. Think of “blessed are the peacemakers.” Our country would benefit greatly by reducing military budgets and investing in our own urgent domestic needs.

If we are really the world leader we claim to be, we must change our approach and treat others as partners rather than adversaries. Fear is never a lasting basis for cooperation. Let us work to be friends.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township