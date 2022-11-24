On Friday evening, my wife and I enjoyed different downtown concerts. We met and, as friends of United Disabilities Services, we decided to walk to ExtraGive’s celebration at the Lancaster County Convention Center to see what things were like.

Walking around and being completely lost, we stumbled into a room occupied by Attollo. We had no idea there was an Attollo or what it did.

A very young gentleman (I’m 82) saw our dilemma. Even though we were an intrusion, he spoke very kindly and politely to us, then graciously walked with us a short distance to orient us. After a quick chat, a “thanks” and a high-five, we parted.

If all of the folks at Attollo are like that, they are indeed No. 1 for helping others.

Ed Schoenberger

Lititz