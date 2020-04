I want to thank the merchants at Lancaster Central Market who have remained open during this COVID-19 crisis. I’m especially thankful that I can continue to get pesticide-free local produce. Because of this, it’s still worthwhile, in my view, taking the risk of going to Central Market.

I truly hope the merchants whose stands are not open will resume as social distancing standards are loosened. Central Market is a treasure I highly value.

Faith Drummond

Lancaster Township